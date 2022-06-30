It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

We will stay very humid from Invest 95L as it moves into Texas later today. There is also a weak upper-level disturbance over Alabama. When you combine these features we will have another day of scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. Watch out for some minor flash flooding issues this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.







Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will still be very warm and humid with more scattered showers and storms. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.







4th of July Weekend Outlook: Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms as a weak ridge of high pressure moves over the Southeast U.S. Some downpours will be possible. It will not rain all day, and the rain will end by 8:00 PM. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This will be good for all the firework shows all weekend.

Next Week Outlook: We will have a hot and humid week with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be back around 100-105° each day.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 95L is in the Western Gulf of Mexico, and the thunderstorms are poorly organized. The storms are trying to wrap around a small area of low pressure. It is moving to the WSW and will approach the coast of Texas later today. Some development is still possible, and a brief tropical depression could form before it moves inland. It will spread heavy rain across Texas later this week and weekend. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the SE Caribbean and has a high chance of becoming a tropical system. Winds are 40 mph, and it is starting to slow down as it moves to the west. It will track right along the northern coast of South America. PTC 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie soon now that it is slowing down and will have less friction from land over the SW Caribbean. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm in the SW Caribbean through this week and make landfall over Nicaragua/Costa Rica Friday. It is expected to maintain its circulation across Central America and emerge in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. Then it will strengthen and forecast to become a hurricane next week south of Mexico. Since it will maintain its circulation from the Atlantic Basin into the Pacific Basin it will keep its name. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized, and conditions are not favorable for development due to strong wind shear. It is moving to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.