Today, the stationary front will linger across Alabama, and we will have another round of showers and storms. Watch out for some heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy from the outer clouds of Idalia. It will be muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Another cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday, and it will keep Idalia away from us. The hurricane will make landfall likely across the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 3+ hurricane. Central Alabama will be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a slight chance for a shower mainly over east and southeast Alabama. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

The cold front will linger across the Southeast U.S. Coast on Thursday. We will be sunny, dry, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

On Friday, high pressure will be north of Alabama, but an upper-level trough and low will move across the state. We will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Drier and less humid air will move into Alabama this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Idalia is located north of the western Tip of Cuba and is quickly getting better organized. It is forecast to move north across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Rapid intensification is expected due to the relatively low wind shear and very warm Gulf Waters. Right now, Idalia is expected to be a Category 3 major hurricane as landfall Wednesday morning on the Big Bend of Florida or between Tallahassee and Tampa. There is a chance Idalia could become a much stronger hurricane at landfall.

Forecast models are in pretty good agreement with Idalia tracking north and northeast into the Northern Florida Big Bend area. A trough of low pressure sends a cold front across the Southeast U.S., and this will deflect Idalia to the east into Florida.

Alabama Threats: On this track, bands of heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible across Southeast Alabama on Wednesday. It will be breezy with winds of 10-20 mph, and higher speeds over Southeast Alabama. Overall, the threats remain low at this time.

Hurricane Franklin is a powerful Category 4 hurricane that has been going through eyewall replacement cycles. The hurricane will turn northeast today and continue to strengthen to nearly a Category 5 hurricane. It will track just north of Bermuda today and Thursday, and then pick up speed as it continues northeast into the Central Atlantic.