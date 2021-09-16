More rainy weather today and through the weekend across central Alabama

It is a cloudy, and muggy morning with some light rain across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The wet weather continues today across the Birmingham area. We will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms today verses the widespread rain we had yesterday. Some downpours are likely, but the heaviest rain will be along the Alabama Coast up to Montgomery area. High temperatures will stay in the 70s.

Tonight, we will be cloudy with spotty showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will have more rain and thunderstorms as what is left of Nicholas stays stalled over western Louisiana. The upper-level portion of Nicholas will move to the east and this will spread more rain across Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Some of the rain could be heavy at times across central Alabama. Rain totals between today and Friday could be around 0.50 – 1 inch across central Alabama. This is not expected to cause any flooding issues along streams, creeks, and rivers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Nicholas will be just an area of low pressure and its remnants will remain over Louisiana at the surface. Aloft, there will be a trough of low pressure sitting across Alabama. We will stay very humid, and all of this will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Some downpours are possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Nicholas is a tropical depression over southwest Louisiana and will weaken to a non-tropical low today. It will stay stalled over western Louisiana for the next and spread rain today through Friday across Louisiana. Rain totals will be 2-3″+. The upper-level portion of Nicholas will move slowly across Mississippi and Alabama the next few days, so rain is expected to continue. Central Alabama will be far enough north of the center of Nicholas, so we will not get the heaviest rains.

There is a large area of low pressure a several hundred miles SSE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next few days as the system moves NNW to north across the western Atlantic just off the U.S. East Coast. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to the U.S. East Coast later this week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is getting better organized. Conditions are favorable for development as it gets better organized today. A tropical depression could form in the next few days as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the next day or two. Conditions are favorable for some development as it moves to the WNW over the far eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!