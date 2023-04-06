The sun sets this evening at 7:11 PM

Tonight, the cold front will move across Central Alabama with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Good Friday. This will continue to bring us scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Easter Weekend: The weekend will start out soggy, but it does end dry. The front will dissipate Saturday, but an upper-level wave will move across the Southeast U.S. This will bring us plenty of rain throughout the day, and some could be heavy at times. Rain totals between Thursday and Saturday will be around 1-2″ across Central Alabama. It will be MUCH COLDER with high temperatures only be in the upper 50s.

The wave will move east of Alabama on Easter Sunday, so we will dry out with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sunrise services will be cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the afternoon we will be mostly cloudy and warm up into the lower to mid 60s. It is looking pretty good for the Easter Egg hunts!

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Monday and Tuesday. We will be mostly cloudy and slowly warming up into the 70s by Tuesday. Models are showing the high pressure moving east and an upper-level low being cut-off across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring us a few showers on Wednesday and plenty of rain on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 70s. We will dry out on Friday with highs staying in the 70s.