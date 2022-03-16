The upper-level low will move across Alabama today. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to severe producing hail and gusty winds. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across the SE part of Alabama, or southeast of I-20. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s across the viewing area.

Tonight, we will dry out and become partly cloudy. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day will be very pleasant! It will be partly cloudy, dry, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Unfortunately, the dry weather does not last long. A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. This will tap into the warm air, and it will become more humid ahead of the front. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.







A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. The best chance for severe weather will mainly be over southern Alabama, but one or two could make it into the viewing area. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across Northern Alabama. The main threats are strong winds and hail, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The rain will come to an end on Friday night with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. It will become mostly sunny, dry, and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s.

Severe Weather Next Week? We will stay dry and warm on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The weather starts to change on Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. The front will move through on Wednesday. Forecast models are indicating that we could see strong to severe thunderstorms with a chance for strong winds and tornadoes. This will be something to closely watch as we head into next week. SPC is already highlighting this day for a severe weather threat – a week away. This is something they rarely do. Please make sure to check back for updates. Once the front moves through we will dry out Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.