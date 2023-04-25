An area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama today, and this will bring back warmer easterly winds. We will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move toward the state. We will become mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will not be as cold as they only drop into the lower to mid 50s.

A series of upper-level waves/disturbances will move from west to east across the Southeast U.S. between Wednesday and Saturday. The first wave will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure and cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. Thursday. This will bring us rain and thunderstorms through Thursday night. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and large hail.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threat is low, but we will see how this evolves in the next few days. There is a chance for plenty of storms along the coast, and if this happens, we would have fewer storms across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will end on Friday morning as the cold front and wave #2 move east of Alabama. We will become partly cloudy and stay mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out dry with a partly cloudy sky, but another upper-level wave and a cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring us a few showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and they will continue into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will gradually become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 60 to lower 70s.