Today, an area of high pressure will stay over the Eastern U.S. We will have plenty of sunshine with low humidity. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable. You might want a sweatshirt. The lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

On Wednesday, an upper-level wave will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west. This will make it partly cloudy, but we will stay dry with the low humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

The upper-level wave will move across Alabama on Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and a stray shower is possible. We will be warm, but not humid with highs in the middle 80s.

Pleasant weather will be back for Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will break down, and an area of low pressure will sit off the SE U.S. Coast. There will also be an upper-level low over the Great Plains States. Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, and a tad more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The low over the Plains will send more clouds toward Alabama on Sunday. There will also be a low chance for a shower, but most of you will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Nigel is located in the Central Atlantic. It will intensify into a Category 2 hurricane today, and be close to a Category 3 on Wednesday as it moves NW. It will turn NE Wednesday into Friday and gradually weaken across the North Atlantic. This is not a threat to the U.S.

A non-tropical low will form off the SE U.S. Coast later this week and could develop some subtropical characteristics. It will move up the U.S. East Coast and spread heavy rain and winds there all weekend. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the African Coast by Wednesday. Conditions are favorable for slow development and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend in the eastern to central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance of developing.