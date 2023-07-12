Today, the old cold front will move back north as a dissipating warm front and an upper-level disturbance/wave will move across the state. It will make it more humid and set off scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s. The Heat Index will be around 100-105°+.

Tonight, we will keep some clouds over us along with a few showers and storms developing toward daybreak Wednesday. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

On Thursday, an area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico, and this will pump in the higher humidity over Alabama. Another disturbance will move across the state and this will help to set off scattered to numerous storms starting in the morning and lasting into the evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain – especially over North Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will stay very humid and hot with more pop-up scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the Heat Index 105°+.

Weekend Outlook: It will stay hot and very humid this weekend with more storms each day. A cold front will move into Alabama on Saturday, and this will bring us the best chance for storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will have scattered storms with highs in the lower 90s. We will have northwest flow aloft, so that will allow for possible upper-level waves and possibly an MCS to move across the state.