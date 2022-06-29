It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front will slowly move north and dissipate over Central Alabama today, and there will be a weak disturbance aloft over the state. Plus, there will also be added moisture in the air from Invest 95L in the Western Gulf of Mexico. All of this will lead to more scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. Some minor flooding issues will be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

The old front will have dissipated over North Alabama and we will stay very humid from Invest 95L as it moves into Texas on Thursday. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Friday will still be very warm and humid, but the coverage of storms will not be as widespread. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

4th of July Weekend Outlook: Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms as a weak ridge of high pressure aloft moves over the Southeast U.S. Some downpours will be possible. It will not rain all day, so most of the rain will end by 8:00 PM. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 95L is in the Western Gulf of Mexico. It is trying to get better organized with showers and storms wrapping around a small area of low pressure. It is moving to the WSW and will approach the coast of Texas on Thursday or Friday. Some development is possible, and a brief tropical depression could form before it moves inland. It will spread heavy rain across Texas later this week and weekend. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the SE Caribbean. Winds are 40 mph, and it is quickly moving to the west. It will track right along the northern coast of South America. If it stays over water, PTC 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie in the next day. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm in the SW Caribbean through this week, and then move inland over Nicaragua/Costa Rica this weekend.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized now, but conditions are favorable for slow development later this week as it moves to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.