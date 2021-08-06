More humid weather returns with a few showers and thunderstorms today through the weekend

Gulf moisture moves back north into central Alabama today thanks to a new trough of low pressure moving into the Deep South. This will pull the moisture from the Gulf northward and make it a little more humid. We will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.









Tonight, will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Watch out for some patchy fog. It will be mild with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





Weekend Outlook: The hot and humid weather returns this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with more spotty showers and thunderstorms as the trough of low pressure moves across Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and the heat index 90-95°.

Sunday will be a little drier as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be 100-105°. Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated.







Next Week Outlook: A ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the Southeast U.S. next week. Alabama will be western side of it, so Gulf Moisture will continue to be pumped in over the state. This will make it more humid and with daily heating that will lead to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours will be possible since it will be very humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105° each day through Friday.





Tracking The Tropics: A tropical wave has moved off the west coast of Africa and it is interacting with a trough of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are somewhat favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the eastern Atlantic this weekend or early next week. It will move to the WNW around 15 mph over waters. NHC is giving this system a high chance for development over the next 5 days.

There is another tropical wave located over the central Atlantic. It is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are somewhat favorable for slow development of a system near the Lesser Antilles by early next week. It will move to the WNW at 10-15 mph. NHC is giving this system a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

