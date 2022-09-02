It is a partly cloudy and muggier morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure will be northeast of Alabama today, and there will also be an upper-level low over Georgia. These systems will send easterly winds across Alabama and that will make it more humid. The low will help set off scattered storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms for the high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. It will be muggy with lows in the 70s.

Labor Day Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, it looks like the weekend still will be pretty soggy, but it will not be a total washout. Deep tropical moisture will continue to move up from the Gulf across Alabama as the area of high pressure sits east of the state. A few upper-level waves will move across the Deep South, and they will set off scattered to numerous storms through Monday. Some heavy rain will be possible each day, so watch out for some street flooding. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

This means we will have some rain for the college football tailgates and even for some of the games. Keep rain in your plans. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 80s.





Next Week Outlook: Unsettled weather will continue into the new week as a trough of low pressure and cut-off low sit north of Alabama. Monday will have more scattered storms with heavy rain. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s. Tuesday through Friday will have more scattered storms, but the coverage will be less than what we will have on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Danielle continues to get more organized and is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season later today. It is also expected to strengthen into a Cat. 2 hurricane over the weekend. It is located well west of the Azores Islands in the north-central Atlantic. It is forecast to slowly move to the northwest through Sunday, and then turn to the northeast where it will merge with a front. This is not a threat to land.

Invest 91L sits several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is a little better organized, and conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over the next few days. A tropical depression could form if it becomes a little stronger. The forecast models take this system WNW, or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Then they curve it north away from the U.S. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Invest 94L is a large area of low pressure located over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is poorly organized, and the system is moving into an area of less favorable conditions for development. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.