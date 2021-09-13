More humid and wetter weather this week due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

It is a partly cloudy, mild, and muggy morning across central Alabama with 60s and 70s.

We will have a more humid day as an area of high pressure sits off the U.S. East Coast. This is bringing back southeast winds across Alabama today, and that will make it more humid. We could see a stray shower or two as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather starts to change on Tuesday thanks to Nicholas. It will make landfall tonight on the SE Texas Coast, and slowly move NE toward Louisiana. This will spread clouds over central Alabama and scattered showers and thunderstorms since most of the rain will be displaced north and east of the center. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The forecast models are not in total agreement with how much rain will build into central Alabama yet. Right now, expect Wednesday to be cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but it looks like the heaviest could be south of Birmingham or near Montgomery to the coast. However, this could change if Nicholas tracks farther north. We will keep an eye on this. The rain and clouds will keep high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will have more rain thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Rain totals between Wednesday and Friday could be around 2-4 inches across central Alabama. This could lead to minor flooding issues along streams, creeks, and rivers. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day.

Weekend Outlook: Nicholas will be gone, but we will stay warm and humid in the wake of the tropical system. Expect Saturday and Sunday to have scattered showers and thunderstorms each day with some downpours. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicholas is getting better organized and stronger as it moves closer to the central Texas Coast. It is expected to make landfall later today or tonight near Port O’Connor, TX as a strong tropical storm or possible Cat. 1 hurricane. It is battling winds shear, so it will not get too strong. Nicholas will turn north and then northeast around a subtropical ridge of high pressure. However, the forecast models are NOT in good agreement of when it will turn NE. The storm will spread heavy rain from the SE Texas Coast all the way across southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and across central and southern Alabama through the week.

A strong tropical wave will emerge off the west coast of Africa later today. Conditions are favorable for development once it is over water, and a tropical depression could form later this week as it moves west across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

There is an area of low pressure forecast to form mid-week just north of the central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with a trough of low pressure. Some development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form later this week as the system moves north across the western Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

