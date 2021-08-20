More heavy rain is expected today and Saturday with some flash flooding possible. Sunday turns hot and drier.

The trough of low pressure that help set off the heavy rain on Thursday will stay over us today and on Saturday. We can expect another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms today.







We could pick up an additional 1-2″+ of rain. Since the ground is already very saturated the rain will just run off. Expect some more street flooding along with some flooding with high levels of streams and creeks. The WPC has us under a Level 1/4 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall/flooding again. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight, a few showers will be possible – especially toward daybreak on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.





Weekend Outlook: The trough of low pressure will still be northern Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us yet another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is very likely since there is so much moisture in the atmosphere. Expect streams/creeks to stay high, so watch out for flash flooding and street flooding across central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





An area of high pressure will build over us on Sunday, and this will reduce the chance for rain. We will be partly cloudy, hotter, and still humid with spotty showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s, and the heat index will be in the lower 100s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will be centered over Texas and Oklahoma to start the week. Alabama will be on the eastern-side of the ridge. This will keep us mostly dry, hot and still humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be 105-108°+ through Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure will break down and move to the west. We will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. It stays hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Thursday will be hot and humid, but we will have a better chance for scattered thunderstorms. This will continue into Friday too. High temperatures will be around 90° each day.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Grace is getting better organized today in the Bay of Campeche. It is moving toward the WSW will move over very warm deep water with high ocean heat content. The wind shear will be light to moderate, so this will keep it from getting too strong in the Gulf. Grace is forecast to strengthen back into a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80-85 mph as it makes landfall on the main part of Mexico this weekend. It will cross Mexico and likely dissipate over the mountainous terrain. Forecast models are showing Grace, or likely a new system, developing in the Pacific Ocean. If Grace’s circulation remains intact, then the system in the Pacific will stay Grace. If the circulation dissipates and then reforms the new system would get the next Pacific name, Marty.

Tropical Storm Henri is trying to get stronger as it moves over warm water of the Gulf Stream, but will continue to battle wind shear today as it sits between Bermuda and the U.S. in the Atlantic. Due to the wind shear, it is expected to maintain its intensity today. After that time, Henri is forecast to get stronger as the wind shear relaxes, and it turns north as a mid-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Atlantic. At the same time, a shortwave trough of low pressure will move along the U.S. East Coast. These features will pull Henri northward and allow it to become a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it sits over the warm Gulf Stream waters. The official forecast now has Henri making landfall over eastern Massachusetts likely as a weakening Category 1 hurricane on Sunday evening. NOAA continues to get upper-level weather data from the NOAA G-IV plane and is ingested into the forecast models to reduce the large track spread between the models.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

