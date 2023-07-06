Today, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama and that will bring us more stormy weather. it will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index in the lower 100s.

Tonight, the rain will taper off to a shower or two with a mostly cloudy sky. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the 70s.

Friday will continue with more heat and high humidity. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and continue through sunset as another upper-level wave moves across the state. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index still 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front and weak upper-level wave will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will make it partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon to evening. However, not all of you will see the storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The front will lift north as a warm front on Sunday. This will set off more numerous showers and storms. Some could be strong to possibly severe late in the day. High temperatures will be around 90°. More storms are expected Sunday night into Monday morning from a possible MCS (cluster of storms) moving into Alabama from the northwest. We will have to keep an eye on this forecast trend.

Next Week’s Outlook: More storms are expected Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday through Friday will be hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.