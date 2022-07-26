It is a partly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Surface high pressure remains over Northern Florida, and it continues to bring in tropical moisture across Alabama. There is an upper-level low moving west across the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front stalled across Kentucky. All of these systems will bring us another round of scattered showers and storms today. Some heavy rain could be possible, so watch out for possible street flooding. It will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and the heat index 98-103°.





Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be a drier day with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm as an upper-level area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the west. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

The upper-level high will build back to the west on Thursday. It will still be hot and humid, but we will have a little better chance for storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index 100-105°.

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain is likely, so we will have to keep an eye out for some flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Friday due to the threat for strong storms and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the storms move over Central Alabama.

Weekend Forecast: We will continue the Weather Aware into Saturday as the front stays stalled over Tennessee and North Alabama. Expect more scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. High temperatures will only be in the upper 80s. Sunday will not have as many scattered storms as the front weakens and moves to the north. High temperatures will be around 90°.





Tracking the Tropics: tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.