More Heat Today; Rain Chances Increase Wednesday | Central AL Forecast

Hot, dry conditions are expected to persist across the area today. Highs will soar to the low and middle 90s, and due to the humidity it will feel between 100°-105°.

By Wednesday, our chances for afternoon head as the upper-level ridge weakens slightly overhead. Expect a few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon, followed by additional scattered showers & storms for Thursday & Friday. As always during the Summer, any storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

As far as temperatures go, the summer heat won’t be going anywhere through the weekend, featuring highs in the 90s & heat indices in the low 100s. The good news is that afternoon highs will trend down just a bit due to the increase in afternoon showers and storms.

