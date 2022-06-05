TONIGHT: A bit muggy. Any downpours that popped up in the heat of the day will fizzle out quickly after sunset, leaving a slightly sticky evening behind. Mostly clear, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.





MONDAY: The temperature trends up a bit more yet again. Temperatures approach 90° by mid afternoon, with the heat index climbing as high as 94°. A few isolated downpours pop up in the heat of the afternoon. Chance of any one spot seeing measurable rain around 10%.









TUE/WED/THU/FRI: The upper-air pattern turns into one more favorable for more summer storms and hotter and more humid weather Tuesday through Friday. This “northwest flow” pattern means weak upper air disturbances that develop along the periphery of an upper-air high centered in Texas this week will provide enough lift to trigger storms, particularly in the northern third of the state. Where it doesn’t rain, increased dewpoints in the low 70s and temperatures in the low 90s will lead to very hot and humid conditions. The heat index could climb as high as 99° by mid-week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A cold front on Saturday triggers our best chance of rain over the course of the week, and thankfully behind that front Saturday, there’s some cooler air moving in by Sunday.

GULF COAST FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues along the Alabama Gulf Coast to start this week. The rip current risk remains limited through at least Wednesday.





TROPICS: Tropical Storm Alex has formed in the Atlantic, but is quickly moving across open waters. Alex poses no threat to the U.S.

Storm-Team 7 Day