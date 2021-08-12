More heat, high humidity and scattered thunderstorms with downpours today.

The Bermuda High pressure is still reaching west into the Southeast U.S. today, and that keeps Alabama on the western side of it. There is also an upper-level low across northern Florida and southern Georgia. The low and daytime heating will set off afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Watch out for some minor flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 100-105°. Please find ways to stay cool and hydrated especially if you must be outside for an extended period of time.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will remain hot and humid with a little better chance for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms as the upper-level low dissipates across southeast Alabama and southern Georgia. A few thunderstorms could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.







Weekend Outlook: Forecast models continue to show a weak “cold” front getting into northern Alabama this weekend. At the same time, deep tropical moisture ahead of Tropical Depression Fred moves across the state by Sunday. Saturday will be hot and humid with pop-up scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s. The front will slowly move into northern Alabama on Sunday. These features, combined with the added moisture ahead of Fred will give us a better chance and coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression Fred is pretty rough looking thanks to the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. Fred is now back over water between Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. Most of the rain associated with the depression is displaced away from the center. Hurricane Hunters will fly into the system later today to get a better idea of how strong it is today. Fred is moving to the WNW and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days as it moves along the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. On this track, Fred will move over the northern coast of Cuba, and into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. It will round the western edge of the high pressure this weekend, and that will cause it to turn northwest once in the Gulf. However, the forecast models are not in agreement as to when it will make the turn.





Fred will be battling dry air, moderate wind shear and moving near land. Due to these features, the intensity will be low, and it is not expected to strengthen. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico the wind shear will relax and Fred will be sitting over warmer water. Some strengthening is then expected, but it will all depend on how close it is to the Florida Peninsula. There will also be an upper-level low north of the system, and this could cause Fred to not get as strong due to some additional wind shear.

Right now, there is A LOT of uncertainty in the forecast. Fred must survive its trek to the Gulf first. If it does, then it is possible a tropical storm could make landfall on Monday on the Florida Panhandle. It is too soon to stay where landfall could be located. IF Fred takes this path, we will not see too much rain from it since most of Alabama will be on the western side (drier side) of the storm. Make sure you check back for updates.

A tropical wave is located 1500 hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days as it moves west across the central Atlantic. A tropical depression could form by early next week according to the forecast models. It will reach the Leeward Island this weekend. Forecast models take this system across the Caribbean in the next 5+ days. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop at this time.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.