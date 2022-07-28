It is a mostly clear, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

An upper-level high pressure will build back to the west today as a trough of low pressure moves into Northern Tennessee. It will still be hot and humid, but we will only have a slight chance for pop-up showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index 98-103°.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and storms across Central Alabama later in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely with any storm since the humidity levels will be much higher. We will have to keep an eye out for some flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Friday due to the threat for strong storms and heavy rain. The highest rain totals will be across North Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the storms move over Central Alabama during the late afternoon and evening.

Weekend Forecast: We will continue the Weather Aware into Saturday as the cold front stalls over Tennessee and North Alabama. Expect more numerous showers and storms with heavy rain. Again, we will have to watch out for some possible flash flooding. High temperatures will only be in the upper 80s, but it will get into the lower 90s the farther south you travel. Sunday will have scattered afternoon storms as the front weakens and moves to the north. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.







Next Week Outlook: We will have more typical summer weather across Central Alabama Monday through Wednesday. That means it will be hot and humid with scattered storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Thursday and Friday will have fewer storms and it will be hotter with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index could be back around 105°.

Tracking the Tropics: tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.