More fantastic weather with low humidity today and this weekend

It is a clear, cool, and comfortable morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket or sweater again.

We will remain sunny, dry, and comfortable today as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. High temperatures will be below average as we only climb into the mid 70s. On average, we should have highs in the mid 80s.





This evening will be clear and cool with temperatures falling from the 70s to 60s. You may want a sweatshirt or jacket for the high school football games.

Tonight, will be clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the 50s. You may want to open your windows again.

Weekend Outlook: The pretty and dry weather with low humidity will continue this weekend as the area of high pressure parks over the Southeast U.S. On Saturday, a trough of low pressure will be just north of Alabama. We will stay dry, but a few high clouds will move over us making it mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80°. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, and it will become a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. This is perfect weather for football games or anything outside. Get out and enjoy it, but don’t forget your sunscreen.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will remain over us Monday through Wednesday. We will be warmer and slightly more humid with plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and a little more humid as a trough low pressure sends an upper-level low along the U.S. East Coast. There is some uncertainty as to how far west it will move inland. If it does go farther west, we will see more clouds and a slight chance for some rain to end next week. High temperatures stay in the 80s.

Football Forecast: The weather will be great for all the local teams this weekend with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. The afternoon games will have kickoff temperatures around 80° and they will fall into the 70s by the end of the game. Evening games will have kickoff temperatures in the 70s and will fall into the 60s by the end of the game.









Tracking the Tropics: Sam is now the 7th hurricane of the season. It is getting better organized and stronger out in the central Atlantic. It is in a favorable area for rapid development, and it is expected to become a major hurricane (Cat. 3-4) tomorrow. Forecast models show the storm moving just north of the northern Windward Islands. After that time, the GFS has it staying farther east, but the Euro moves it more to the west – closer to the U.S. This will be something to watch. It is not expected to get into the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by Sunday night. Once over water, conditions are expected to be favorable for slow development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week in the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

A large area of thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure is a couple hundred miles east of Bermuda. Some tropical or subtropical development is possible on Saturday as it moves NNW. After Saturday, wind shear increases, and it is not expected to develop. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Lastly, a non-tropical low, the remnants of Odette, are move than 600 miles WNW of the Azores Islands. There is a brief window of opportunity for it to become a subtropical or tropical system while it moves to the SSE over warmer waters. It will battle strong wind shear later today, and once that happens the chance for development is unlikely. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

