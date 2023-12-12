Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure you bundle up tonight and tomorrow morning at the bus stop.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool as the area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama. A weak cold front will move through and bring us a few high clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Another area of high pressure will sit north of Alabama on Thursday and Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s – typical temperatures for mid-December.

Weekend Outlook: A complicated weather pattern develops across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. An upper-level low will move across the Southeast U.S. combined with another wave over the northern U.S., and an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. There are some uncertainties in the forecast models as to how strong the upper-level low will be and where the Gulf Low will track. This will make a difference in our forecast. Right now, we will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers late on Saturday. High temperatures will be around 60°.

Expect a better chance of rain on Sunday from these systems. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Again, expect some changes to the forecast by the time we get to the weekend.