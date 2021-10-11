Sunny today, some drizzle Tuesday in Central Alabama

For today, no big changes are expected. The same cold front that’s causing storms in Oklahoma right now will be approaching West Alabama, but we will continue to see mostly sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures should remain about the same in the afternoon — most places in the lower to middle 80s. No considerable chance of rain.

That same cold front will produce a few light showers early on Tuesday, then continuing into Tuesday afternoon. Only light rain is expected — no thunderstorms. Most places West of I-65 will stay dry. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s. Rain chances in Birmingham at around 20%.





Drying out for Wednesday and for Thursday. Another stronger cold front is expected leading into the weekend — spotty showers possible Friday beforehand.

When our next cold front arrives on Saturday, we’ll likely see scattered showers in the late-morning and early afternoon, followed quickly by our next big push of autumn air from the Northwest. Lows Sunday morning will likely drop back into the 50s.





