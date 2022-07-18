Tuesday: Overnight storms could have a big impact on the morning drive. Latest model runs have heavy rain sliding in shortly after midnight in North Alabama and continuing through sun rise. There will be some downpours as well as gusty winds and frequent lightning. Be prepared to add some extra time to that drive to work. By afternoon, the storms will begin clearing out and drier air starts to move across the state.





Wednesday: The rain takes a brief break as a heat ridge slides east and will dominate the weather midweek. We will have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures shooting back up into the mid 90s.

Heat Returns: The heat is back later this week. After some on and off rain to start the week, the next big story is the scorching temperatures. Not only will temperatures be in the mid 90s again, but the heat index values spike again. We could have more of those heat index values in the low 100s starting Wednesday with the most intense heat being felt this weekend.