7.5 earthquake near Alaska triggers tsunami warning

At 20:54 UTC (3:54 PM Central Time), a Magnitude 7.5 earthquake at a depth of 25 miles was detected by the U.S. Geological Survey about 55 miles SE of Sand Point, Alaska. This earthquake has prompted a Tsunami Warning for a large chunk of Alaska, stretching across the Eastern third of the Aleutian Islands, up to Cook Inlet SW of Anchorage.

At 20:59 UTC (3:59 PM Central Time), 5 minutes after the quake was initially detected, a wave height spike of about 3 meters was recorded at Buoy 46403–the buoy located closest to the quake’s epicenter in the Northern Atlantic Ocean. This is the main reason the Tsunami Warning was issued for much of Alaska.

At 23:10 UTC (6:10 PM Central Time), a Tsunami Advisory remains in effect for the same area previously under a Tsunami Warning. After a tsunami of only 2 feet was measured at Sand Point, the threat of seeing significant wave heights elsewhere has dropped.

As of 23:30 UTC (6:30 PM Central Time), minor tsunami measurements at King Cove & Sand Point of 1.5 feet & 2 feet respectively have been recorded at two tidal gauges in Southwestern Alaska.

More updates to come as they become available. Go to tsunami.gov for the latest information on the incipient threat for tsunamis in the region.

