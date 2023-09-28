Today, the dry air will move in from the east across the state, and this will bring us pleasant weather. It will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and dry with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

An area of high pressure will build from the New England States into the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This makes it mostly sunny, warm, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The weather will be great for high school football games on Friday evening with temps. in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all weekend, and this will make for beautiful weather. Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and hot highs in the upper 80s to around 90° each day. This will be great for the races at Talladega!

Football Forecasts: The weather will be great for all the local teams both home and away. UAB will take on Tulane in New Orleans at 11 AM with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Samford is home against East Tennessee State at noon with temperatures in the 90s. Auburn is at home against Georgia at 2:30 PM on CBS 42. It will be sunny and hot with kickoff temps. around 90°. Lastly, Alabama travels to Starkville, MS to take on Mississippi State at 8 PM. It will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Next Week’s Drought Conditions: a rapid onset drought, or a fast period of dry weather, will impact Alabama starting next week. After today, we are not expecting any rain through at least Thursday, if not longer. This will worsen the drought conditions and increase the fire danger threat. There is a Fire Alert across Alabama and no burning is allowed without a permit.

An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all week. We will be sunny, very warm, and dry with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to slowly move west across the Central Atlantic. It is battling wind shear, so the storm maintains its intensity of 45-50 mph for a few more days before weakening to a remnant low this weekend over the Virgin Islands.

There is a small area of low-pressure (Invest 91L) between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles. Conditions are favorable for development if it can stay away from TS Philippe. It could become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two in the Central Atlantic as it moves to the NW. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.