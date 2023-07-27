Today, we will have plenty of sunshine with a low chance of a pop-up shower or storm. The humidity will still be at a comfortable level for this time of year with dew points in the upper 60s by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and very mild. Lows will be in the lower 70s to middle 70s.

It will become more humid Friday as an area of high pressure over Bermuda brings back the southerly winds to Alabama. We will become partly cloudy with a few showers/storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Very hot and humid air will be back this weekend as Alabama sits between an area of high pressure over New Mexico/Texas and another high pressure over Bermuda. These areas of high pressure will be merging and that will bring the heat to the Deep South. This will make it partly cloudy with a few showers and storms Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s, and the heat index will be 105°+. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated all weekend!

Next Week’s Outlook: There will not be much relief from the heat next week as the ridges of high pressure remain across the Southern U.S. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a daily chance for a pop-up shower/storm. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the heat index will be 105°+.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a tropical wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is battling some wind shear and dry air right now. However, conditions are expected to be more favorable for slow development by this weekend. It will move to the west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It has a medium chance to develop over the next 7 days.