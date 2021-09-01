Lingering showers and thunderstorms today, but a cold front brings us less humid air on Thursday

Ida will finally move NE away from Alabama today, but we will not dry out…yet. It will remain humid today as clouds and some rain/thunderstorms wrap around the backside of Ida. We will also have an upper-level wave move through today that will help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep the umbrella with you for one more day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.







Tonight, drier air starts to move in as a cold front moves through the state. We will become mostly clear, cooler, and less humid. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The cold front will move into central Alabama on Thursday, and it will bring us less humid air through Friday. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with low humidity. This will be a very nice and welcome treat as we start September. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day. If you think that is nice, how about low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday morning. How nice is that?!







Weekend Outlook: The dry and less humid air will stick around on Saturday as an area of high pressure aloft builds over the Southeast U.S. It will be mostly sunny, warm, and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will become more humid as the area of high pressure builds to the west. This will allow for a trough of low pressure to move over the eastern U.S., and it will send an upper-level wave across Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy, warm, and humid with spotty showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Ida will weaken into a remnant low as it moves across Tennessee and into the Mid-Atlantic states today. This will spread heavy flooding rains across eastern Tennessee and the Carolinas today. Then the low will move into the Mid-Atlantic states and spread more heavy flooding rains there Wednesday through Friday as it merges with a cold front.

Tropical Depression Kate continues to battle strong wind shear and dry air in the central Atlantic. It is expected to remain a tropical depression for the next few days as it moves generally north in the central Atlantic. This is not a threat to land.

Tropical Depression 12 formed last night off the coast of Africa, and now it is Tropical Storm Larry. It will strengthen into a hurricane on Thursday. It will continue to get stronger and forecast to be a Category 3 Hurricane this weekend. Fortunately, it is expected to be a “Fish Storm” and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

