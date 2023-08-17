Today, it will continue to be less humid as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama bringing in northwesterly winds. We will be mostly sunny and hotter with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight, it will be cool one more time with low humidity. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

Friday will become hotter, but the humidity stays low with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure at the surface will move east of Alabama. This will bring in southerly winds and higher humidity levels. At the same time, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will be centered over the Central Plains states. Alabama will be on the southeast side, so we will feel the impacts of hotter temperatures. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hotter with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will be back between 100-105°. Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot, and more humid with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will be around 105°.

Next Week’s Outlook: The upper-level high pressure will stay over the Plains States, and we will continue to be hot and humid for much of next week. Monday through Thursday will be mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Daily high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the heat index around 105°.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a trough of low pressure about 900 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized as it moves through the Saharan Dust. However, conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days as it slowly moves to the WNW across the central tropical Atlantic. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance to develop.

A tropical wave and broad area of low pressure is near the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized, but some slow development is possible by this weekend as it moves WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development into a tropical depression over the weekend. However, conditions will become unfavorable for development early next week. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance to develop.

Lastly, an area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some slow development of this system is possible as it moves west toward Texas and Northern Mexico. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.