Less humid air returns for a few days giving us a rare August treat

A trough of low pressure remains over the eastern Alabama and western Georgia today. The cold front is now along the northern Gulf Coast. This puts Birmingham in the drier side of the front, so we will see some less humid air return today. It will still be hazy thanks to the smoke of the western wildfires moving over us. Expect it to be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog. It will be cooler with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will remain less humid thanks to the front staying along the coast and northerly winds across Alabama. An area of high pressure will build south toward northern Alabama, and it will continue to bring us less humid air. This is a wonderful treat for early August! The dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s, and that will feel much better than the mid 70s we had last week. A few showers are possible in the afternoon especially east of I-65, but most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will only feel like the lower 90s.







The muggy air start to return on Friday as the old front dissipates. Gulf moisture moves back north into central Alabama thanks to a trough of low pressure over the Eastern U.S. pulling it northward. We will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The hot and humid weather returns this weekend across central Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will be a little drier as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be close to 100°.

Tracking The Tropics: There is a small area of low pressure located over the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized, and development is not expected during the next day or two as winds shear impacts the system and it is moving only somewhat warm waters. It will move to the NNW over cooler waters by Thursday, and that will end the chance for development. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Thursday evening. Conditions are somewhat favorable for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend and early next week. It will move to the west around 15 mph. There is some Saharan Dust over the region, so it will have to battle this dry dusty air. NHC is giving this system a low chance for development over the next 5 days.





Lastly, there is a tropical wave located across the central Atlantic. It’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over a large area. Conditions are expected to be somewhat favorable for slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday into early next week as it moves to the WNW. The NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!