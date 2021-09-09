Less humid air arrives today across central Alabama and sticks around through the weekend

We start this Thursday with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky as the cold front moves south of Birmingham. It is mild with some patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We will have some wonderful weather return to central Alabama today in the wake of the cold front. It will be mostly sunny, less humid and a tad cooler with high temperatures in the lower 80s.





Tonight, will feel like fall with a clear sky, comfortable humidity, and low temperatures in the upper 50s. This is fantastic! You could even open your windows.

Friday will be a sunny and warm day with low humidity as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure aloft will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with low humidity. However, it will become warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry remains a very large hurricane as it sits out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Winds are 100 mph making it a Category 2 hurricane. Larry is moving to the NNW and will then turn north later today. On this track, it will just brush by Bermuda staying just east of the island. The hurricane is forecast to weaken as it moves north and then northeast over colder north Atlantic waters. It could impact Newfoundland this weekend.

Tropical Depression Mindy formed yesterday afternoon and made landfall near Port St. Joe, FL on Wednesday evening as a tropical storm with max. winds of 45 mph. It is now inland spreading heavy rain over SE Georgia, southern South Carolina, and northern Florida. It will continue to move to the ENE and make it into the Atlantic Ocean later today. It will stay a tropical depresion through Friday as it moves over the Gulf Stream, but wind shear will keep it from strengthening. It will eventually become a weak low as it moves out to sea.

There is a tropical wave over the western Caribbean, and it is forecast to emerge in the Bay of Campeche on Saturday. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development before it moves NW into mainland Mexico early next week.

There is a strong tropical wave that is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Saturday. Conditions are favorable for development once it is over water. A tropical depression could form early next week as it moves WNW near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

