Last full moon of the year on 12/12 peaks at 12:12 am EDT

(WIAT) — While stargazers watch the last full moon of 2019, number-lovers can have some fun, too.

The Farmer’s Almanac says December’s full moon is known as the Cold Moon or Long Nights Moon. This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time. The term Long Night’s Moon is a doubly appropriate name because the midwinter night is indeed long.

However, another special note about this full moon is the date and time when it occurs. The moon will be its fullest on 12/12 at 12:12 am EDT (although it will look full the night before and after to the casual observer). We’re not sure what this means, but it sure is fun to talk about.

Fortunately for us, the sky will be clear and temperatures will be cold, perfect weather for observing the last full moon of the 2010s!

