On Monday, the upper-level low will remain west of Alabama, so we will have a chance for a shower or storm through the afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight, expect more clouds with a few showers. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, the upper-level low will move over Alabama. We will have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a shower. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will be a drier day as an upper-level high over west Texas will build into Alabama. This will also bring us northwest flow aloft, and that will keep us dry. We will be partly cloudy and hot with a low chance for a late-day shower. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

The northwest flow aloft will send a cold front toward Alabama on Thursday. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and more humid with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Friday, and it will set off a few showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast this weekend, and less humid air will build across the Birmingham area. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. This will be perfect weather for football, tailgating, and anything outside!