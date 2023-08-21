A large upper-level ridge of high pressure is sitting over the Central Plains. Alabama is on the SE Side of this ridge. This will keep us very hot and dry for the week.

Today, it will be sunny, hot, and humid with high temperatures in the middle 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Tonight, we will be clear and muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will continue to be dry from the ridge. Invest 91L will move across the Northern Gulf of Mexico toward Texas. This system will send more humid air across Central Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.+

Wednesday through Friday will be very hot and humid with plenty of sunshine thanks to the strong upper-level high pressure. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The heat index will be around 105-110°+ each day. Lows will be in the middle to upper 70s each night. Please find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level ridge will still impact Central Alabama on Saturday. We will be mostly sunny, very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. A trough of low pressure is expected to move over the eastern side of the ridge on Sunday. This will send a dry cold front across the region. We will be mostly sunny and humid, but we will see a little break from the heat. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.