The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure remains parked across the Central Plains States. Alabama is on the southwest edge of it, so we will feel the impacts of intense heat the rest of the week.

Today, we will be mostly sunny, hotter, and humid. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will be around 105-110°.

Tropical Storm Harold is in the far Western Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to make landfall this morning along the South Texas Gulf Coast on Padre Island. This is not a threat to Alabama. However, there will be increased rip currents along the Alabama Coast and Red Flags are flying. Stay out of the Gulf Waters!

Tonight, we will not cool down very much. It will be clear and muggy with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

On Wednesday, the ridge will not move, so we will be very hot across Central Alabama. Light easterly winds will bring in slightly more humid air. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures around 100°. The heat index will be around 110°. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

More intense heat is expected Thursday and Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 100s. The heat index will be around 110°. Again, find ways to stay cool!

Weekend Forecast. The upper-level ridge will be slowly starting to break down on Saturday, but we will not see any impacts of that across Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°. A trough of low pressure will build across the eastern U.S. on Sunday, and this will send a cold front across Alabama. This will help to bring us a little break from the heat. It will be partly cloudy, and we could see a stray shower. High temperatures will be back down to the lower middle 90s.