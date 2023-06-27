Today, the cold front will stall along the coast, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will start building toward Alabama from Texas. We will be mostly sunny, drier, and hot with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Fortunately, the drier air will keep the Heat Index only around the high temperature.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue to build east toward Alabama. Some of the high-resolution forecast models are showing that a dying-out cluster of rain and storms will move into Alabama from the northwest during the morning to early afternoon. We will be partly cloudy and hot with a chance for a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.

Weather Aware Thursday through Saturday: Dangerous heat is expected across Central Alabama late this week. Alabama will be located on the western edge of an upper-level high pressure on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. At the surface, a warm front will move up from the coast bringing much more humid air.

We will become VERY HOT and humid with only a slight chance of a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will be around 100°+ and the Heat Index will be 105-115° each day. This extreme heat can be dangerous for you. Make sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you much be outside for an extended period of time, and stay in the A/C as much as possible.

Weekend Outlook: You still need to be Weather Aware on Saturday for the extreme heat across Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy with spotty storms in the afternoon. Any storm that does develop will be strong due to the very hot high temperatures near 100°. The Heat Index will stay around 105-110°. The upper-level ridge will start to break down and retreat to the west on Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves into the SE U.S. This will send a cold front toward Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index 100-105°. Finally, we will have a break from the intense heat.