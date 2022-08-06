SUNDAY: We will see a better chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon as this ridge of high pressure begins to relax a bit. That will allow for more diurnally driven storms to impact your afternoon. Showers and storms could produce some locally heavy rain. As always during this time of year, keep an eye to the sky and stay apprised to quick changing weather.

FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL: Unfortunately, it looks like it could be a bit of a messy start to the week weather wise. Although most mornings should remain dry, it’s the afternoon activity that could impact the return home from school. We have a tropical airmass sitting over us and front moving in from the north west. With these set up, our atmosphere will stay a bit unstable. Severe weather is NOT expected in the coming days, but, as we’ve seen all summer, these storms can produce localized downpours and can sometimes have quite a bit of lightning.



TROPICAL WEATHER: There is no tropical activity expected for the next 5 days.