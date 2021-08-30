Ida brings heavy rain and tornadoes to Central Alabama today and Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT TODAY and TUESDAY!

Ida has weakened into a tropical storm. It will continue to weaken and move across Mississippi today after its wrath as a Category 4 hurricane across SE Louisiana. Outer rain bands from Ida will spread across central Alabama today.

They will bring us heavy rain that could cause some flash flooding. Central Alabama will also be in the favorable zone, northeast quadrant of Ida, to spawn a few tornadoes this afternoon and tonight. SPC has placed us in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather and tornadoes today. The best chance for tornadoes will be along and west of I-65. It will also be breezy with SE winds of 10-20+ mph and gusts to over 30 mph. We will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s.











Tonight, will have heavy rain and thunderstorms as Ida weakens to a tropical depression over Mississippi. A few tornadoes are possible as more rain bands move across the Birmingham area. You need to find ways to get weather warnings while you sleep so they can wake you up. It will also be breezy with winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40+ mph. Lows will be in the 70s.





More bands of heavy rain will move through on Tuesday as the remnants of Ida move across northern Mississippi into far northern Alabama. The tornado threat will continue until the afternoon when we move out of the favorable zone for tornadoes. The best chance for tornadoes will still be along and west of I-65. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s.





Rain totals between Monday and Tuesday will be around 2-6″+. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM Tuesday. Streams and creeks will quickly rise today, tonight and Tuesday. This would lead to flash flooding for areas mainly west of I-65.







Winds will be around 15-25 mph with gusts to over 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Tuesday. These winds could cause trees and power lines to come down. Expect some power outages across the state the next few days.





Ida will finally move away from Alabama on Wednesday. Drier air starts to move in behind the system as northerly winds return. We will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

A weak cold front will move into central Alabama on Thursday and bring us less humid air through Friday. Each day will be sunny and dry with low humidity. This will be a very welcome treat after Ida. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The dry and less humid air will stick around all weekend as an area of high pressure aloft builds over the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel comfortable.

Tracking the Tropics: Ida continues to weaken into a tropical storm today and a tropical depression tonight/Tuesday as it moves north to northeast across Mississippi. This will spread heavy flooding rains across Mississippi and Alabama today and Tuesday. Gusty winds are expected across Mississippi and Alabama as well.

Tropical Storm Julian formed over the weekend in the central Atlantic and has already died.

Tropical Depression 10 formed over the weekend in the central Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Kate on Wednesday as it moves generally north in the central Atlantic. This is not a threat to land.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.