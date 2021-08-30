Hurricane Ida: Tearful teen cries out for missing family in Laplace

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With nearly a million people without power, the ability to call and check-in on loved ones is a serious challenge for many during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

For one such displaced Laplace girl, who desperately sought out WGNO field reporters in the French Quarter for the latest news, finding her missing dad and brother is of paramount concern.

“I tried to call him,” said Hope Aucoin, who like many lost touch with her family when Ida rolled in. “There is no cell service out there, so it just worries me all the time.”

“My dad texted me and said the roof caved in at the house, so I dont know if I have a home to go to,” said Aucoin of the last message she received from her father. “It just scares me becasue he has my little borther too.”

This is the first hurricane the teen’s family has been separated, and now she waits for a phone call hopefully from her dad saying everything is all right.

“Dad, I love you. Please call me,” pleaded Aucoin. “Logan contact me. I love you, please be safe out on the road working with the police department, too.”

Anyone with any information that can help reunite Hope Aucoin with her family can email news@wgno.com or call (504) 619-6363.