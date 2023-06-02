Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L has become Tropical Depression 2. TD2 is moving south away from the Florida Panhandle. The system will cause dangerous rip currents along the Alabama and Florida beaches. The system will bring rain to the NE Gulf Coast and Florida over the next couple days.

On Friday the low will move SE. Central Alabama will be warmer and humid with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have summer-like heat this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with only a small chance for a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be hot for the Stallions’ last home game of the season on Saturday at 2 PM.

Next Week’s Outlook: More summer-like heat is expected for the first full week of June. We will be partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a daily chance for hit-or-miss storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.