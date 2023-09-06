Today, an upper-level high over west Texas will build east into Alabama, and this will bring us northwest flow aloft. That flow will send a cluster of storms (MCS) into Alabama this afternoon and evening. Therefore, we will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed NW AL in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms. The threat will be gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible as a cold front moves into Alabama. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The cold front will move across Central Alabama on Thursday. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a few showers early. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The cold front will move to South Alabama on Friday, and stall along the coast. We will dry out with a mostly sunny day and lower humidity levels. It will feel SO much better outside. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast this weekend, and less humid air will build across the Birmingham area. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. This will be perfect weather for football, tailgating, and anything outside!

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen as it moves WNW across the Central Atlantic. Forecast model trends strengthen this into a hurricane today. By this weekend it is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the NE Caribbean Islands. Right now, the models keep it just off the U.S. East Coast, but it will be something to watch. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

There is a strong tropical wave that is along the coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for some slow development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern Atlantic later this week or this weekend as it moves to the WNW. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

The remnants of Franklin are located over the North Atlantic and could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves between the Azores and Portugal later this week and weekend. It has a low chance of redeveloping in the next day or two.