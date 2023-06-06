Today, A trough of low pressure will linger over the state, so we will have a few showers and storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight, the rain will end and we will be mostly clear. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We will see a little break in the rain on Wednesday with more sunshine as the trough moves into South Alabama. Expect only a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

A weak cold front will move in from the northeast on Thursday morning. This will set off another round of showers and storms through midday. A few could be strong. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It will dry out Thursday night with less humid air and cooler low temperatures in the lower 60s.

The front will get to the coast and stall on Friday. This will bring in dry air across Central Alabama and that will make it less humid. We will be mostly sunny with warm high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. It will be cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The dry air will stay over us on Saturday as an area of high pressure sits NE of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The old front will drift north on Sunday as a warm front, and this will make it more humid. We will also have scattered showers and storms back across the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Rain and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday with a cold front. Lows will be in the upper 60s.