It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with a few showers and storms over Eastern Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The cold front will stall over Southern Tennessee today, and an area of low pressure is sitting over South Alabama. These systems will make it partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Any storm will produce heavy rain and some gusty winds. The best chance for rain will be south of I-20, or over South Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the humidity will make the heat index 100-105°.





Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: A surface ridge of high pressure will build across the northern Gulf of Mexico, and an upper-level ridge will sit west of Alabama this weekend. This means more heat. The old cold front will remain stalled across Tennessee. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with a few pop-up afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 100-105°. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated! This will be good pool weather.







Next Week Outlook: The NE Gulf of Mexico high pressure will sit over northern Florida, and it will continue to make it very humid across Central Alabama. We will stay hot and humid all week, but we will have a little better chance for pop-up afternoon/evening showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105°+. The chance for rain will be pretty low Wednesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105° each day. There will be a little better chance for storms on Friday as a trough sits just north of Alabama. Expect highs to be in the lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the mid 5 days.