A cold front will move into Alabama from the northwest today. It will tap into the hot and humid air, and that will set off spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be around 90° and the heat index 90-95°.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

The cold front will move across Alabama Tuesday, and this will set off plenty of showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

There is a chance a few could be severe across NE Alabama where SPC has placed a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats are gusty winds and hail. It will still be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s before the storms pop up.

The front will move to the coast and stall there on Wednesday. It will become partly cloudy and cooler with a few storms. High temperatures will be around 80°.

It will stay partly cloudy with lower humidity and a few storms possible on Thursday. High temperatures will be below average in the upper 70s to around 80°.

More of the same weather is expected for Friday. It will be partly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon and evening storms. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us another round of showers and storms throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The front will push into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. This will clear out the rain, and we will become mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be around 80°.