An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama today. It will make it partly cloudy and help set off a few stray showers or storms. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A weak cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday, and it will tap in to the warm and humid air over us. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms starting midday and continuing into Friday night. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has places areas along and north of I-59 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds. Some downpours are also possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Scattered showers and storms will continue Thursday night into early Friday morning with the cold front. Lows will be in the 60s.





The front will push through on Friday with a few lingering showers and a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure will build back over the Eastern U.S. but stay north of Alabama this weekend. We will dry out on Saturday with a little less humid air and a mostly sunny sky. Do not expect a cool-down behind the cold front with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild for the Garth Brooks concert with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Sunday will be hot and a little more humid with a slight chance for a pop-up shower as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the state. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.

Tracking The Tropics: Today is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is forecast to be an active one with an above average number of named storms once again. Now is the time to be prepared before something develops.

The remnants of Agatha in the Pacific will continue to move northeast across the Yucatan Peninsula today. They are interacting with a trough of low pressure over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. As the remnants move into the Southeast Gulf, conditions are favorable for a tropical depression, or possibly a tropical storm (Alex), to develop by this weekend. This new system will move northeast toward Southern Florida and will bring that state a lot of rain. This is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

There is also a weak trough northeast of the Bahamas. It is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days. NHC is giving this a low chance to develop.