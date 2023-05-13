MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Very hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 90° with a heat index climbing close to 95° both days. Scattered showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: While the heat isn’t exactly going to break, it will get a touch more bearable by mid-week as high temperatures slide down into the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. We don’t anticipate any drop in the humidity, though, so those daily showers and storms aren’t going anywhere next week.