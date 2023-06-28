Today, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will build east toward Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and hot with lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index will be 95-100°.

There is an Air Quality Alert Today for Jefferson and Shelby Counties. We will be Code Orange – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. If you have a respiratory illness such as asthma or COPD then it is recommended you stay indoors. Everyone else should conserve energy by carpooling, refueling your car and cutting your lawn after 6 PM, and limit household chemical use to a minimum.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear, mild, and more humid. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Weather Aware Thursday through Saturday

Dangerous heat is expected across Central Alabama late this week. Alabama will be located on the western edge of an upper-level high pressure on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. At the surface, a warm front will move up from the coast bringing much more humid air.

We will become VERY HOT and humid with only a slight chance of a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will be around 100°+ and the Heat Index will be 105-115° each day. This extreme heat can be dangerous for you.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in place for Thursday and Friday. Make sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you much be outside for an extended period of time, and stay in the A/C as much as possible.

Weekend Outlook: You still need to be Weather Aware on Saturday for the extreme heat across Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy with some storms developing in the afternoon. Any storm that does develop will be strong due to the very hot high temperatures near 100°. The Heat Index will stay around 105-110°. The upper-level ridge will start to break down and retreat to the southwest on Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves into the SE U.S. This will send a cold front toward Alabama, and bring us a break from the extreme heat. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index 100-105°.