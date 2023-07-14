Today, another upper-level disturbance or MCS (Cluster of storms) will move over the state as the northwest flow aloft sends these systems toward Alabama. They will set off scattered showers and storms.

Some could be strong to severe. SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marinal Risk with the main threat being gusty winds. It is still very humid, so any storm will produce heavy rain. We need to watch out for possible flash flooding. There is a Level 1/4 and 2/4 Risk for Flash Flooding across Central Alabama today.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the Heat Index 100-105°+. A Heat Advisory has been issued for western and southwestern Alabama until 9 PM.

Tonight, another wave will move across the state, and that will set off scattered showers and storms toward daybreak. The question is whether they can survive overnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The northwest flow aloft continues this weekend, so that will allow for more upper-level waves and possibly an MCS to move across the state. Therefore, it will stay hot and very humid this weekend with more storms each day. On Saturday, an upper-level disturbance/wave will move into Alabama starting in the morning, and this will bring us storms into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Sunday will have scattered storms, but not as many as Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

Next Week’s Outlook: The forecast calls for hotter temperatures with a low chance of rain for much of the week. Monday will have spotty storms as some drier air moves into the state. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. An area of high pressure aloft will build toward Alabama from the west. This will reduce the chance of storms Tuesday through Thursday to only a few popping up in the late afternoon and evening. It will become very hot with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s each day. The Heat Index could be around 105-110°+. A trough of low pressure will push the ridge back to the west on Friday, and allow for scattered storms across Alabama. It will be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s.