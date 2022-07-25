It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the mid 70s.

An upper-level high pressure sits over the Western U.S. and a surface high pressure is sitting over Northern Florida. These features will lead to another hot and humid day with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain could be possible, so watch out for possible street flooding. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, and it will stay muggy with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

The areas of high pressure will build over Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Wednesday will be a drier day with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.







The upper-level high will build back to the west on Thursday. It will still be hot and humid, but we will have a little better chance for storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105-110°.

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible, so we will have to keep an eye out for some flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the storms move over Central Alabama.

Weekend Forecast: The front will stay stalled over Tennessee and North Alabama this weekend. We will have more scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will not have as many storms as the front weakens and moves to the north. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Tracking the Tropics: tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.