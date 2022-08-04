It is a mostly clear, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The weather pattern does not change much to end the work week as Alabama remains between two areas of high pressure – one over the Western U.S. and one over Bermuda. The Bermuda high will move to the west and this will will help to keep us a little drier today with only a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Friday will remain hot and humid with only a few showers and storms – mainly over Eastern Alabama. High temperaturess will stay in the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 97-102°.

Weekend Outlook: Alabama will still be between the two ridges on Saturday, so we will have more typical summer weather. It will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index 98-103°. Sunday will have a better chance for scattered afternoon storms as a weak trough moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100°.

Next Week Outlook: The trough of low pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S Monday and Tuesday. Each day will have scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. A cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday with more numerous showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The rain will end Thursday and Friday as the front stalls along the coast. We will be partly cloudy, warm and less humid each day with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days thanks to wind shear across the tropics and plenty of dry dusty air.