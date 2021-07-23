Hot and Steamy Weekend, Heat Index 100 to 105° Saturday & Sunday | Central AL Forecast

Seeing more hazy skies out there today as some of the smoke from the western wildfires moves through Alabama. We will likely see this smoke persist over much of our Northern counties into tomorrow.





Tonight will be mostly clear, warm & muggy with patchy fog. Can’t rule out a few stray sprinkles overnight — small 10% chance of rain areawide. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s. Be sure to check out the full moon! Moonrise is at 8:03 pm, 100% illumination happens at 9:36 pm.





Tracking The Tropics: A trough of low pressure is located offshore of the the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia. It is trying to get better organized with more thunderstorms developing. Conditions are forecast to be somewhat favorable for slow development this weekend and early next week, with a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will drift/meander off the SE U.S. coast into next week.

Weekend Outlook: Finally, it looks like we will see fewer showers and thunderstorms this weekend! High pressure aloft will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Alabama will be on the northern side of the high pressure, so this will still allow us to see a thunderstorm or two each day. We will also have a hazy sky due to the smoke from the western U.S. and Canadian wildfires. This could lead to some poor air quality at times. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours will be possible. High temperatures will be around 90°, and the heat index 100-105°. Sunday will also be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index 100-105°.

Next Week Outlook: It is going to be a hot and humid week with only a small chance for rain each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be around 100-105° each day. Looks like the typical summer heat is finally back in Alabama.

